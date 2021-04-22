Noida's Prakash Hospital Low On Oxygen Asks Patients To Move; Says Haryana Vendor Blocked

As the national capital is facing an acute shortage of oxygen in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, hospitals are making SOS calls over the exhaustion of the oxygen in their respective hospitals. Republic TV has accessed a video from Lifeline Multi specialty hospital of Delhi where the authorities are requesting the patients and their families to get themselves transferred elsewhere as the hospital is left with only half an hour of oxygen.

"All relatives of the patients make a note that the hospital is left with only half an hour of oxygen. All are requested to get their patients shifted to other hospitals or if you have oxygen cylinder then please keep it next to the patient," a hospital official can be seen making the announcement.

While speaking to Republic TV, Ayush Chauhan, Executive Director of Prakash Hospital, said, "COVID-19 cases are rising and we need a lot of oxygen for them. We were meeting out our demands, the government was helping, our vendors were giving. But today our Faridabad vendor said that the Haryana government has said that you can not supply to Noida. First you give to Haryana, then Delhi, UP is not included. We were expecting our liquid gas by 1pm. After that his phone was switched off and we were in panic. We can’t meet the demand in such a short time. We gave a notice to all our patients on oxygen beds because the matter has still not been resolved. They were supplying 90% of our demands.”

PM chairs review meeting on Oxygen

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the O2 supply across India. The meeting was attended by senior officials including Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Home Secretary and Health Secretary. Revealing that 20 states are being supplied 6822 MT of oxygen per day as against their demand of 6785 MT, the officials briefed PM Modi that the availability of liquid medical oxygen has increased by 3300 MT per day in the last few days.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also issued direction to all states to ensure that no restriction is imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between states amid reports of shortage.