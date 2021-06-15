Noida's Prince Institute To Provide Free Education To Kids Whose Kin Succumbed To COVID

Around 200 students whose family members died of COVID-19, will be provided free education by Prince Institute of Innovative Technology College of Greater Noida. On Tuesday, the chairman of the college Professor Dr Bharat Singh said that they will impart free education to 200 students including girls and boys of different subjects which will cost them more than Rs 2 crore.

"Apart from providing them free education, we are also making efforts to provide them a free scholarship. We have three centres one in Delhi, one in Haryana and in UP. We have written to the CMs these three state to help these students if they could," said Mr Singh.

Anand Sahu, a local social worker and senior BJP leader of the area was also invited as the chief guest of the function. Sahu said that he has personally met families who are in dire need of employment and education. "I am also associated with this college. I spoke to the chairman and he agreed. Now 200 students will be benefited," he said.

The students will be offered courses such as computer science, B.tech, MBA, BCA and nursing courses. The college will also provide them with placement after the completion of their courses.