AIIMS Postpones Non-essential Surgeries Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Amidst the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country, All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday announced that all non-essential elective procedures and surgeries will be postponed. AIIMS further stated that only emergency life-saving surgeries will be taken up in various Operation Theaters (OTs) of the hospital.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS): All non-essential elective procedures and surgeries are to be postponed and only emergency life-saving surgeries will be taken up in various Operation Theaters (OTs) of AIIMS. #Coronavirus — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has reached 236. Along with it, four deaths have been reported so far. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The central government as well as the state governments are also monitoring all suspected cases and have issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster". The State governments have also issued their advisories, ranging from work-from-home recommendations to closures of schools and colleges.

