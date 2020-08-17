North Chennai's '5 Rupees Doctor' Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest; Daughter To Take Up Mantle

A 70-year-old doctor from Vyasarpadi, Chennai, Dr V Thiruvengadam who was popularly known as the '5 rupees doctor' passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday. As per local media reports, this news has left his patients heartbroken. He began these services for the residents of North Chennai in 1973 and became well known for charging a minimal fee of 5 rupees.

'5 rupees doctor'

Dr V Thiruvengadam started his clinic in Chennai, Tamil Nadu by charging a mere 5 rupees from his patients for their treatment and raised the amount to just Rs. 50 at this time and age, which is why he was named the 5 rupees doctor by the local residents of Chennai. As per the local media reports, he served the Vyasarpadi residents for over 30 years before he died due to a cardiac arrest which left his patients mourning. According to his daughter, he never took a day off and always prioritised his patients over his family.

Read: From Truck Drivers To Street Performers, Amma Canteens Prove To Be A Boon During Lockdown In Urban TN

During the COVID-19 outbreak, he shut his clinic for the first time in nearly 3 decades, as per reports. As per his daughter Dr Preethi, her father Dr V Thiruvengadam believed that it was wrong to take money from patients who were going through financial problems and refused to accept money when offered. She says that their household expenses were managed by her mother's earnings.

Read: India's COVID Heroes: Indore Nurses Who Faced Attack To Doctor Who Lived In His Car; Watch

As reported by the local media he gained education from government schools and colleges for free which made him want to give back to society. Dr V Thiruvengadam the '5 rupees doctor' gained more popularity in Chennai after the Tamil film 'Mersal' released which was based on the life of a doctor who charged a meagre amount.

Read: Doctors' Group Encourages Children To Wear Masks

The residents of Vyasarpadi have stories to tell about the 5 rupee doctor who gave them the correct diagnosis and treatment and refused to take money. They say that he would get embarrassed when offered money and his services will never be forgotten as per reports. The death of Vyasarpadi's beloved 5 rupee doctor will be hard on the people from poor or low-income households as they depended on him for low-cost treatment and medical help. But his daughter plans to take his legacy forward and keep his clinic alive and working at a low cost to honour his memory.

Read: Ensure Doctors Don't Write Illegible Prescriptions: High Court To Odisha Govt

Credit: @NANBANS_OFFL