Not Monkeypox, It's Chickenpox For Ethiopian National In Bengaluru: Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said the Ethiopian national, who was suspected to have monkeypox in Bengaluru has turned out to be a case of chickenpox.

He said all international travellers from affected countries are being screened on arrival into the State.

"A middle-aged Ethiopian citizen who had come to Bengaluru earlier this month was subjected to a monkeypox test after he was suspected to have its symptoms. His report has now confirmed that it is a case of chicken pox," Sudhakar tweeted.

"All symptomatic travellers arriving from the affected countries to Bengaluru/Mangaluru international airports are being screened, isolated and tested for fever, chills and sweat, lymph node swelling, headache, muscle ache, exhaustion, sore throat and cough, skin rashes," he said.

He is said to be a chronic kidney disease patient who came to Bengaluru from Addis Ababa on July 4 for renal transplantation.

He had been quarantined at a private hospital after he had reported symptoms similar to monkeypox.

