Health authorities have issued a show-cause notice to a hospital staffer after a video purportedly showed a minor boy massaging his legs in a government medical facility in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Civil Hospital in Beohari town last week and a video of it surfaced on social media platforms on Tuesday.

In the clip, the hospital staffer, identified as Mahendra Bais, was seen sitting on a chair in a room of the hospital and a minor boy massaging his legs.

Beohari's Block Medical Officer Nishant Singh told PTI that after the video was brought to his knowledge, a show-cause notice was served to Bais.

Chief Medical and Health Officer R S Pandey said further action will be taken against Bais after receiving his reply to the notice.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)