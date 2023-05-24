Notorious Criminal Wanted In Link With Attacking Police Team Arrested In J&K's Samba

A criminal who was wanted in connection with an attack on a police team in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district was arrested here on Tuesday, officials said.

He has been identified as notorious criminal Talib Hussain nicknamed "Moshu" of Supwal tehsil. Police succeeded in arresting "Moshu" in the Vijaypur area during a surprise raid in the wee hours of Tuesday. His interrogation is underway, they said.

"Moshu" was one of the main accused wanted in the attack on a police team, they said.

This is the fourth arrest made by Samba police in the case pertaining to the attack on a team by heroin smugglers near the infamous 'chitta' hotspot Rakh Barotian Vijaypur while the latter were on patrolling duty, they said.

Earlier, police had apprehended three accused in the said case and said some more arrests would be made anytime soon.

A week before a notorious criminal identified as Somraj alais Shamu was arrested and sent to the district jail in Amphalla in Jammu, as per the officials. He was facing scores of criminal cases in different police stations in the district. However, in view of his continuous involvement in a variety of criminal cases and to safeguard the general public, it was necessary to book him under a stringent law, the officials added.

On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Reasi) Amit Gupta, Somraj's dossier for the Public Safety Act was framed and sent to the district magistrate who issued the necessary orders, they said. "Today, by order of District Magistrate (Reasi) Babila Rakwal, he (Somraj) was arrested under the Public Safety Act and lodged in district jail Amphalla," the officials said.

