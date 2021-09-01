DelhiRains: Netizens Flood Twitter With Photos And Videos Of Waterlogging In City

Delhi received the highest single-day August rainfall on Tuesday in 12 years. The National Capital Region (NCR) experienced over 110 mm rainfall in the past 24hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement. Following the incessant downpour, the microblogging site Twitter flooded with pictures showing the rainwashed streets of Delhi and adjacent areas.

While IMD issued thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain alerts across NCR, residents of Delhi ventured out to their work with adequate measures like umbrellas and raincoats. However, the sodden commuters wasted no time uploading snaps of submerged streets and heavy rains, leading to trend hashtag #Delhirains on Twitter. The videos varied from sweet and emotional to problems faced by the travellers and some mockery. Take a look:

Delhi rain 🌧 pic.twitter.com/EV5o4rBqWF — Lazypanda (@haruuloh) September 1, 2021

One Twitter post mentioned the struggles of travelling to work across waterlogged streets. "Gonna tell my kids that I swim across the ocean to go for work in my days! 😆

Delhi rain 🌧," one user wrote sharing a video of her auto wading a submerged street. The 20-second video showed the intense situation in the national capital.

Another post shared the common pain of Delhi cab passengers. The user mocked the skyrocketing cab fares after even "5 drops of rain." The Twitterati used a screengrab from the series Sacred Games to explain the situation mockingly. Take a look at the post:

Uber Cab Charges-#DelhiRains #Delhi pic.twitter.com/Nmg8orloYu — Tabrez Empire ♛ (@tabrez_empire) August 31, 2021

A new Waterfall emerges in Delhi after drains started overflowing due to today’s rain.#KejriwalFailsDelhi pic.twitter.com/HqeZ2aSWtU — Aditya Goswami (@AdityaGoswami_) September 1, 2021

People also shared photos and videos of drain water overflowing into the roads. "A new Waterfall emerges in Delhi after drains started overflowing due to today’s rain," the user wrote taking a jibe at the CM Arvind Kejriwal's government. Videos of bikers and cars wading through waist-deep water also surfaced on the internet, baring the extreme crisis in Delhi.

Heavy rainfall to continue in NCR

As per information from the IMD, Delhi NCR, including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad will receive thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday, September 1. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi Traffic Police had to shut the Minto Bridge carriageway (both ways) due to severe waterlogging. "Traffic has been diverted from Connaught place to Barakhamba while traffic coming from Kamla market has been diverted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg," the Delhi Traffic department informed via a Twitter post. As per reports, the last such spell was observed in September 2009, when the country's capital received over 98.3mm rainfall.

Image Credit: @SanskaranDas/Twitter