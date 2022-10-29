Nurse Grabs Female Patient By Hair At UP's Sitapur Hospital; Authorities Deny Brutality

A week after a dengue patient in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district died after staff allegedly transfused “juice” instead of blood platelets to him, another video surfaced on the internet where a nurse grabbed a woman patient by her hair and forcefully took her to a hospital bed went viral on social media platforms. According to local media reports, the incident was reported at a government-run District Hospital in Sitapur, where a female nurse misbehaved with a patient. The video which is now viral on social media sites, shows a nurse clutching a female patient by her hair, forcing her way through the narrow passage, and pinning her down on the bed.

However, as the video sparked outrage on the internet, the hospital authority reportedly any harsh behaviour from their staff. Meanwhile, responding to the reporters, Dr RK Singh Sitapur’s Chief Medical Officer, confirmed that the incident was reported in a district government hospital on October 18th. According to Dr Singh, the family members of the patient left after admitting her to the hospital and added at around 12-1 AM, she started behaving violently near the washroom, resulting in inconvenience to other patients.

"Hospital staff was trying to inoculate injection", says hospital authorities

The patient then broke her bangles and started tearing off her clothes, said Sitapur CMO. "This triggered panic among the other patients and the hospital staff had to interfere to control her," he said. When asked about unfriendly behaviour by the nurse,

he refuted all forms of claims and added the woman patient was pinned on the bed in order to inoculate an injection. Further, the top health official claimed that it was only after the injection she was brought under control. Later, she was discharged after her family members came to receive her.

