'We Want To Save As Many Lives Possible': Nursing Staff At LNJP Plasma Donation Drive

The nursing staff at Delh's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital on Monday organised a plasma donation camp where nurses who had contracted COVID-19 while treating coronavirus positive patients donated plasma. Several from the nursing staff had contracted COVID-19 during their service. After recovering, all of them considering the need of the hour decided to donate plasma to win the battle against Coronavirus.

Every day in the coming week, the nursing staffers who had contracted the deadly disease will donate plasma to save more lives.

As of Monday, five nursing staff have donated plasma. LNJP is the second hospital to open a plasma bank in the country. So far the hospital had offered plasma to 60 patients.

Feeling proud

Talking about the plasma donation camp, Dayaram Chaudhary, nursing officer at the LNJP hospital, said by making the donation they feel proud.

"We want to serve the nation. Even at the time when the pandemic had just broken out, when people were scared, our nursing staff did not back out. We approached our seniors and asked them to put us on COVID duty. During our service many of my colleagues reported positive but they did not pull back. As soon as they recovered they resumed duty," he said.

"During our course of serving patients we saw how successful the plasma therapy was, hence we thought of donating plasma. Today five people have donated their plasma. In the coming week more of our nursing staff make the donation. We wish to save as many lives as possible. I also urge all who have recovered from COVID to come forward and donate plasma," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, another nurse who had contracted COVID-19 and was present at the occasion to donate plasma said after she reported positive her elderly parents also got infected, both her mother and father had co-morbidities and the mere thought of losing them shook her. This encouraged her to donate her plasma.

"I was lucky that both of my parents recovered soon. But after they reported positive I was very scared. Which is why after I got well, I thought of donating plasma so that I could contribute in saving someone's life. I urge all who have recovered from Corona to make the donation," she said.

