Odisha: 22-year-old Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Teen

A court in Odisha's Ganjam district sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years in jail on Saturday for raping a 15-year-old girl.

The special fast track court in Berhampur also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, public prosecutor Abhinna Patnaik said. The court directed the State Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 5 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.

On July 22, 2015, Das had abducted the teenager while she was on her way home and raped her. She was rescued by the police after four days. The judgement was based on the medical report and the statements of 17 witnesses.

