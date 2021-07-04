Odisha Based Teacher Losing Her Job To COVID-19 Now Drives A Waste Collection Vehicle

Smrutirekha Behera a school teacher lost her job in Bhubneswar, Odisha due to the crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic across the nation. She took up the job of driving waste collection vehicles of the municipal corporation of the city. She also had to stop taking home tuition classes which were used to be her second source of income due to the pandemic.

School Teacher lost job

A school teacher named Smrutirekha Behera lost her job in Bhubaneswar due to COVID-19 Pandemic. She is doing the job of driving waste collection of the city’s municipal corporation for her survival. Smrutirekha used to teach in the nursery school in Bhubaneswar. She lived with her two daughters, husband, and in-laws at slum city Pathabandha. Everything was going smoothly in her family until COVID-19 struck in the world. After the pandemic, her school shut down with restrictions in classroom teaching along with home tuitions. With no option left Smrutirekha took up the job of driving waste collection vehicles of the city Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). The vehicles collect wastes from 5 am to 1 pm every day and transport them to the dump yard.

Meanwhile speaking with ANI, Smrutirekha said, “Due to the COVID pandemic, the school was shut down. I had to stop home tuition due to COVID-19 also which is used to be my second source of Income. I become helpless and worried because this Pandemic doesn’t leave me with any option for earning. Even my husband is also not getting any salary in his private job. I have two daughters. We even could not feed them properly. With no option left I took money from others to run the family but that also I couldn't make it many days. I have seen the worst situation in this Pandemic”

Further, she added “ Right now I am working in BMC garbage vehicle for last three months to run my family. Though, it is difficult to visit door to door and collect waste during this second wave of Coronavirus. But I have to move ahead and run my family. I never hesitate to work as a sanitation worker as I respect my duty”.