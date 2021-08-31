Odisha Boy Creates World Record For Making Smallest Wax Statue Of Lord Buddha; Watch Here

A youth from Odisha's Jajpur region has received praise for his small works of art, which include a 3.5-centimetre wax statue of Lord Buddha and 0.5-centimetre neem wood idols of Lord Jagannath, according to Ommcom News. Rakesh Kumar Patra of Nathasahi in Jajpur set the record for 'Smallest Wax Statue Of Lord Buddha' on July 1, 2021, by constructing a wax statue of Lord Buddha with a height of 3.5cm. Take a look:

Viewing the statue requires a magnifying glass

Rakesh recently made neem wood miniature idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra. Each idol stands at a height of 0.5 cm, and viewing the work of art requires the use of a magnifying lens. Rakesh utilised neem wood, a blade, sandpaper, glue, paint and broken mobile glass to create this magnificent work of art, according to Ommcom News. His skills aren't restricted to this, he's also made statues of various deities out of wood and clay.

Patra is now enrolled in an art institution and is self-supporting by painting to cover his living bills and college fees. While everyone is ecstatic with Rakesh's accomplishment, Rakesh's mother has asked the government for financial assistance. This achievement has made Rakesh's mother, Kaushalya Patra and sister, Kamalini Patra quite happy and they have expressed their delight.

Another artisan from Odisha made the world's smallest statue of Lord Ram

Another artisan from Odisha sculpted the world's smallest statue of Lord Ram to commemorate the auspicious festival of Ram Navami back in April. Satyanarayana Maharana, an Odisha artist from the Ganjam area, produced this 4.1-centimetre-high figure. Satyanarayana claimed that the idol took him only an hour to complete. Maharana makes miniature and unusually shaped idols of gods and goddesses, so he chose to produce something similar for Ram Navami. Maharana told the news agency ANI that he barely took an hour to make the idol. Twitter appreciated the artist's design, which stands at 4.1 cm tall. Maharana used his small idol to send a message to the people. He suggested that instead of going out to worship Lord Ram, people should do so at home.

Odisha | Ganjam artist claims to have created world’s smallest statue of Lord Ram.



This year on Ram Navmi, I've created world’s smallest wooden figurine of Lord Ram with 4.1 cm height. Don’t go to temples. Worship Lord Ram while staying home, says Satyanarayan Moharana, artist pic.twitter.com/UgoSQYqs8M — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

Image- Unsplash, Pixabay