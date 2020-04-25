Odisha: Coin Collector Selling Collection 'worth Crores' To Donate To COVID Relief Funds

To help the government's effort in its fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic, a numismatist from Odisha's Bhubaneswar is selling his coin collection, which he claimed is worth crores and donate the money to State and Central government relief funds.

Debiprasad Mangaraj said he has decided to sell around two lakh coins from his marvellous collection of eight lakh ranging from ancient to present era. "I have coins and notes from countries all around the globe and different eras. I have decided to donate the money to state and Central government funds to help the fight against COVID-19," Mangaraj told ANI.

READ | Odisha Allows Stranded Labourers To Move Within State After Completing 14-day Quarantine

Remarkable collection

He said that there are also coins from the era of Panchal, Ashoka, and Nizam in his collection. "I even have some coins that date back to the time when the barter system was used. There are also coins from around 20 different countries and also coins made of plastic, gold, and other precious metals," the numismatist said.

READ | Odisha Govt To Deliberate Over MHA's Order To Re-open Shops And Non-essential Services

Union Minister amazed

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader from Odisha and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he was amazed by the support pouring in from citizens in India's fight against COVID-19. He remarked that such a firm resolve of Indians will allow the country win over the pandemic.

Amazed by the support pouring in from our citizens in the battle against #Covid19.



Numismatist, Debiprasad Mangaraj's decision to auction his years of hard work for the country is commendable. With such firm resolve of our people, India is bound to win. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/KjZ8OFGFSb — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 25, 2020

READ | Popular Odisha Comedian Ravi Kumar Sells Vegetables Amid Lockdown After Being Out Of Work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of various states have urged people to donate to the relief funds in a bid to help the government fight against COVID-19. The pandemic has drawn a high toll on the country's overstretched healthcare system and the subsequent lockdown has shattered the economy, living millions unemployed.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: MHA Orders Reopening Of Non-essentials; Cases Soar To 24,942

(with inputs from ANI)