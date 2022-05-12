Odisha fast-tracks development work at tourist places

Bhubaneswar, May 12 (PTI) The Odisha government has fast-tracked the site development works at some important tourist destinations, which will be managed through local stakeholders.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra held a review meeting at Loka Seba Bhavan here on Thursday regarding the works at the Nrusinghanath temple in Bargarh, Harishankar temple in Bolangir, Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara and Chandrabhaga beach in Puri.

Mohapatra said the site development projects would be executed through the Works Department for expeditious implementation, according to an official statement.

After setting up the necessary facilities at Bhitarkanika, the assets will be handed over to the Forest Department for sustainable management.

Mohapatra directed that the management of the sites should be through committees involving the local stakeholders. The local women's self-help groups will be involved in hospitality, sanitation and upkeep to the fullest possible extent in the spots.

For Bhitarkanika, tourism facilities will be developed in four principal zones -- Dangmal, Gupti, Khola, and Chandbali. Cottages, floating jetties, arrival plaza, common facility and interpretation centres will be developed, besides others tourist facilitation infrastructure.

Land for tourism projects would be acquired and developed by the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation of Odisha near Gupti, Khola and Kasturikana.

The entire project will be undertaken in three phases. In the first phase, Rs 46 crore will be invested for the creation of high-priority facilities.

Boating and other facilities will be developed at Chandrabhaga beach with an investment of around Rs 42 crore.

The site development works at Nrishnghanath and Harishankar will be done with an investment of around Rs 46 crore. PTI HMB SOM SOM

