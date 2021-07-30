Odisha: Fed Up With Govt Laxity Kuturakend Villagers Begin Building Bridge On Their Own

In a village in Odisha’s Balangir district, the villagers decided to solve the issue of inaction from local administrators and began the construction of a wooden bridge to help them cross the river. The locals used bamboo and wood planks collected from their own houses and nearby forests. The villagers are coming together and helping by providing labour and monetary help to build the bridge.

Before every monsoon, the village in Kuturakend gets disconnected from the neighbouring villages because of a small river without a bridge. The villagers have been pleading for the construction of a solid bridge to the authorities for some time. The village is under the Mahulapada gram panchayat in Titlagarh block and after they were only given either a no response or empty promises, they finally decided to build one for themselves. The village has three streams that flow heavily for almost half a year and during every monsoon season, the water level crosses about 6 feet. According to a report by Odisha Bytes, the people of the village have been asking for a bridge as, without one, it leaves the village vulnerable to the possibility of having no healthcare, schools or even basic necessities.

A villager said to Odisha Bytes, “Our village is situated in dense forest and the road condition is very bad. We have to cross the nullahs to go outside the village. During the rainy season, it is impossible to cross the nullahs which flow with 6-ft water." Another villager spoke to ANI and said, “It’s difficult to commute during rains. Every year govt promises to construct it, but to no avail.”

Principal Advisor to Chief Minister and Chairman, WODC Asit Tripathy, has understood the needs of the bill lagers and has thanked the villagers for their efforts. Tripathy said, “I appreciate their efforts. Besides labour, villagers have also contributed monetarily. The wooden bridge is temporary, a permanent bridge over the nullah will be constructed soon.”

An identical incident in West Bengal

In a similar situation, the locals of a West Bengal village Shantipur began the construction of a kilometre road to connect their village with economic areas. Multiple complaints were made to the village authorities. Shantipur, which is home to at least 500 families, always had an issue of lack of roads and the only way to reach the village is by walking past mango orchards, deep rice fields or a railway line.

(With ANI inputs)