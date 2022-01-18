Odisha felicitates para athlete Kamal Nayak for entering Guiness Book of World Record

Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (PTI) Odisha government Monday felicitated para athlete Kamal Kant Nayak for entering the Guiness Book of World Record by successfully covering 213 km in 24 hours in a manual wheelchair here.

Nayak, who suffers from paralysis from waist down following a road accident eight years ago, had begun his journey at 4.30 pm on Saturday and concluded it at the same time Sunday. His journey was confined between Rajmahal Chowk to Master Canteen area of the city, roughly 1.14 km apart.

His performance was recorded by Guiness World Records and Limca Book of Records.

During the period he had his food, hydration and therapy.

Nayak said that he has surpassed the previous record set by Mario Trinidad who had covered 182.4 km in a wheelchair at Villa Real Stadium in Portugal in December 2007.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote on Twitter "Congratulate para-athlete from #Odisha, Kamalakanta Nayak on entering Guinness Book of World Record by covering maximum distance in 24 hours in a manual wheelchair. Your grit amidst all odds is an inspiration for others. Wish you all th best for future." The Raj Bhavan tweeted "...Governor Ganeshi Lal congratulates para-athlete Kamala Kanta Nayak entering into the Guiness Book of World Records".

"His (Nayak's) indomiable spirit and sheer grit will motivate and inspire others," it said.

The Sports and Youth Services department commissioner-cum-secretary R Vineel Krishna felicitated 28-year-old Nayak at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium and gave him a cash prize of Rs one lakh.

He has set a new record in the world and set an example for all athletes and youth through his dedication, concentration and hard work, an official statement issued by the department said.

It said, "After a spinal cord injury, record breaker Kamala Kanta Nayak was barely able to walk. But he overcame all difficulties to enter the Guinness Book of World Record. We salute this man's grit, determination and will power." Nayak said , "I think being physically challenged is a blessing for me. Had it not been so, I could not have attained the record. Nothing is impossible in life. I am thankful to my sister and mentors who motivated me to overcome the physical shortcomings".

He is the captain of Odisha wheelchair basketball team and had set a record in 2020 by covering 4200 km in his wheelchair.

Nayak claimed that he is the only Indian to have completed a wheelchair ultra marathon of 139.57 km in 15 hours, besides 16 half marathons and 13 full marathons.

The sports department said it will provide all assistance to him to participate in the paralympics. PTI AAM KK KK KK

