Odisha fines 2,674 vehicles for violation of mandatory HSRP, colour-coded stickers

The Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) has fined 2,674 vehicles for not having the mandatory high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers.

The STA in an official release on Wednesday said that the challans were made from February 1 to February 11. The challans are being issued in accordance with the last date given for various series of vehicles.

The deadline for affixation of HSRP on the old vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019, carrying Odisha Registration Mark and Registration Number ending with 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 ended on December 31, 2022.

Similarly, the deadline for vehicle numbers ending with 7 & 8 ended on January 31, 2023, while for those ending with 9 & 0, the last date for affixation of HSRP is February 28, 2023, the release said.

Earlier in January this year, the STA warned that stern action will be taken against vehicle owners under the Motor Vehicle Act and drives are being conducted across the state to crack the whip on the violators.

"As on February 13, 2023, a total of 38,49,498 vehicle owners have booked slots, of which HSRP has been affixed in 31,65,850 vehicles. In case a vehicle is not affixed with HSRP within the scheduled date, e-challans shall be issued against the offending vehicles with a fine of Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 under Section 192 of the MV Act, 1988 as the case may be," Additional Commissioner Transport (Enforcement), LM Sethi said.

Of the vehicles so far fined, the majority were two-wheelers. "A penalty of Rs 5,000 has been imposed on the violators. In future, stricter actions will be taken against the violators," he added.

Sethi said it has been made mandatory since June 1, 2022 to affixation of HSRP in every vehicle plying on roads.

