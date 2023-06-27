Odisha Gives Compulsory Retirement To Tainted OAS Officer

The Odisha government Tuesday ordered compulsory retirement of Additional Sub-Collector of Nabarangpur district, Prasanta Kumar Rout, who was arrested on charges of possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 5 crore, an official said.

Vigilance sleuths had recovered cash amounting to Rs 3,02,30,800 from Rout’s residence in Bhubaneswar and Rs 77 lakh from his Nabarangpur residence during raids on June 23.

The Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer was also found to own five plots, including four in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, a ‘benami’ plot at Umerkote in Nabarangpur district, bank and insurance deposits amounting to over Rs 92.34 lakh, vehicles, jewellery and household articles worth over Rs 27.27 lakh.

The assets in Rout's possession was 500 times more than his known sources of income, the official said. Rout was arrested by the Vigilance on June 24. The action was taken following the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, the official said.

Since 2019, the state government has taken action against 188 corrupt officials.