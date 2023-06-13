Odisha Launches Rs 4 Lakh Ex-gratia Scheme For Drivers' Welfare

The Odisha government launched a welfare scheme for vehicle drivers and workers under which their next of kin will get an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh in case of accidental death.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday gave his approval to the formation of a welfare board for implementation of the scheme, state Transport Minister Tukuni Sahoo told reporters here while announcing the scheme.

Nearly 5 lakh motor vehicle drivers and workers will be benefitted by the welfare scheme.

An amount of Rs 80,000 will be paid in case of serious injuries, Sahoo said.

The state government will initially provide financial assistance to the welfare board for implementing the programme.

Later, the board will arrange resources from registration fee and contributions from motor vehicle owners, the minister added.

Under the scheme, the next of kin of drivers and workers will get Rs 2 lakh in case of natural death.

Any motor vehicle driver or worker is also eligible to get financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh in case of permanent disability.

The government has also announced that the motor vehicle drivers and workers will be included under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and Madhu Babu Pension scheme of the government if they fulfil the necessary criteria.