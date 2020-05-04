Odisha Govt Issues 9-point List Of Activities Prohibited Under Phase 3 Covid Lockdown

With the third phase of lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus beginning from Monday, the Odisha government has issued a list of the activities that will remain prohibited across the state, irrespective of the zones.

Here is the list of the prohibited activities, irrespective of zones:

All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by Ministry of Home Affairs.

All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA.

Inter-State Buses for public transport, except as permitted by MHA.

Inter-State movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities as allowed by MHA.

All schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions, etc. However, online/ distance learning shall be permitted.

Hospitality services, other than those used for housing health/ police/Government officials/ healthcare workers, stranded persons including tourists, and those used for quarantine facilities.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings.

All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

Odisha govt categorises districts, municipal corporation

Based on the guidelines formulated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India, Odisha Government on Sunday categorised its Districts and Municipal Corporations in three categories namely Red, Orange and Green category. As per the official letter to all collectors and District Magistrates and all Municipal Commissioners issued by Health and Family Welfare Department, categorisation has been done for a week starting from May 4.

READ | Odisha: Bus carrying migrants from Surat overturns at Kalinga Ghat; 1 dead, 40 rescued

Four more coronavirus patients recovered in Odisha on Sunday, taking the total number of cured cases in the state to 60, officials said. Three of the cured patients are from Bhadrak district while another hails from Balasore, the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

READ | Odisha: Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur in Red zone

Of the 162 cases reported in the state, the number of active ones now stands at 101. One person from Bhubaneswar had died due to the contagion on April 6. Jajpur district has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 48, followed by Bhubaneswar in Khurda at 47.

READ | Two ‘Shramik Express’ trains bring 2,300 migrant workers from Kerala & Gujarat to Odisha

READ | Odisha classifies depts into Critical & Partially Critical amid phase 3 of lockdown

(With agency inputs)