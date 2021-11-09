Odisha: Railway Min Ashwini Vaishnaw Enjoys Morning Tea At Jharsuguda Station; Watch Video

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday, 9 November, conducted a surprise inspection of Jharsuguda Railway Station in Odisha. During his visit, he was seen enjoying a hot cup of tea with biscuits at a tea stall in the station. He also inquired about the number of trains that pass through the station. Vaishnaw shared the clip on Twitter alongside the caption, "Morning tea at Jharsuguda Railway Station."

In the video shared on Twitter, the railway minister was surrounded by a number of officials who were also seen enjoying tea and biscuits with him at a tea stall in the station premises. He passed on the biscuits to the officials who were present with him at the tea stall. In the video posted on the microblogging platform, while having the tea, Vaishnav can be heard saying, "Bahut Badhiya." He then asked the tea stall owner about the number of trains that pass through the station. Watch the video here:

Morning tea ☕️ at Jharsuguda Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/Syt1PBFRgI — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 9, 2021

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suddenly reached Jharsuguda railway station in Odisha on Tuesday morning for a surprise inspection. During his surprise visit, the Railway Minister talked to the staff present at the station about the operation of trains. In the video, the officials explained to the Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the panel interlocking and panel of the train track. During his stay in Odisha, Ashwini Vaishnaw also visited a sweet shop in Jharsuguda. Take a look at the post:

Surprise inspection of Jharsuguda Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/dI41igGLIZ — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 9, 2021

Sweet memories took me to Anand Bhawan shop in Jharsuguda. pic.twitter.com/PFKujbiBdH — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 9, 2021

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, 8 November, held a high-level meeting with the General Manager of South Eastern Railway and East Coast Railway at Jharsuguda in Odisha, according to ANI. During the meeting, the issues related to the infrastructural development works of Odisha were discussed. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the discussion gave importance to issues pertaining to safety and recommended measures that need to be taken in order to improve the passenger amenities over South Eastern Railway and East Coast Railway.

Inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@AshwiniVaishnaw