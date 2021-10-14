Odisha's Jaipur Village Turns Green After Ex-Armyman Plants Over 20k Trees In Last 16 Yrs

An ex-Indian Army service member has garnered laurels for his dedicated mission to make Odisha’s Jajpur green with plantation. Khirod Jena has been planting saplings and protecting the greenery around the city from cattle grazing for the last 16 years. The 54-year-old ex-Armyman who has been working to conserve the environment for over a decade has planted over 20,000 fruit-bearing trees, which includes a range of varieties such as the mango, guava, Jamun, and jackfruit in public places and roads in at least 11 villages of Barachana block, according to sources.

Additionally, during the monsoons, he planted over 600 saplings more. According to several reports, Khirod Jena takes his inspiration from Kishore Chandra Das, a local teacher inclined towards a similar environmental cause.

'Inspired' to work for ecosystem conservation after Army retirement

After he retired from the Indian Army, Jena was inspired to work towards conserving the ecosystem and undertook replantation initiatives to make his village lush and green. The ex-service member joined the Indian Army in 1985. At the time, the village was covered by hundreds of trees. Almost 20 years later, the latter saw the village's tree cover shrink drastically. He then embarked on his journey by planting trees across river banks, and roads, ANI reported.

Odisha: Ex-Army man planting fruit-bearing plants in Kalashree village of Jajpur district



I've so far planted 20,000 plant saplings& my aim is to plant 1 lakh saplings. I did plantation around my village & then in nearby villages. I spend 80% of my pension on this: Khirod Jena pic.twitter.com/jhwRxwGIO0 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

The latter would search for barren land patches to plant trees in Kalashree, Gajendrapur, Raipur, Parthapur, Fakirmiya Patna, Saudia, Barapada, Bengapur, Kampagarh, Haldharpur, Niyali, Talua, and several other villages. Since his retirement in 2005, Jena has planted more than 20,000 trees by purchasing the seeds from his pension money, spending close to Rs 10,000 each month towards environmental conservation initiatives, protecting and restoring nature.

“I did plantation around my village and then in nearby villages. I spend 80 percent of my pension on this,” Khirod Jena told ANI on Wednesday, adding that his ultimate goal is to plant 1 lakh saplings.

Currently, he has been making replantation efforts in Kalashree village of Jajpur district. Every morning, he sets out on his plantation mission at around 6 am. he later nurtures the plants that he had earlier sown with his own pocket. With his efforts, Jena helps combat the impact of global warming and climate change.

(With inputs from ANI)