Odisha's Nandankanan Zoological Park Gets Eco-friendly Toy Train; Ropeway Groundwork Laid

The well-known Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha has a new attraction in the form of an eco-friendly toy train. The zoological park, which is located in Bhubaneswar, is already popular among tourists. On October 8, Odisha's Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha signalled the start of the battery-powered Toy Train. The minister also lay the groundwork for a ropeway, which is said to be a popular attraction for those seeking an adrenaline rush. Visitors will be treated to a one-of-a-kind perspective thanks to ropeway's cutting-edge technology.

Sanjeet Kumar, the Deputy Director of the Nandankanan Zoological Park, told the media that the toy train will run on batteries, making it "eco-friendly." The train will include five carriages with a total of 72 seats, as well as two wheelchairs for those with special needs. The train is intended to travel six times from each stop in a single day, covering a distance of 1.65 kilometres. The authorities have set reasonable tariffs for guests who want to ride the Toy Train; it costs Rs 20 for youngsters and Rs 50 for adults.

Sanjeet Kumar also disclosed specifics regarding the ropeway, revealing that the anticipated cost is Rs 13 crore and that it will be finished in the next 18 months. The ropeway will have 12 cabins and will not be supported by any pillars. The ropeway will bridge a lake between the zoological park and the botanical garden, according to the Deputy Director. It will rise to a maximum height of 36 metres above the lake, providing guests with a spectacular bird's eye perspective.

The Nandankanan Zoological Park first opened its doors to the public in 1979. Among other creatures, the zoo is home to several Bengal tigers.

