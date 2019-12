Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, December 29 expressed concern over the death of infants at the government hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district and urged the state government to act with sensitivity. He also said that he has written a letter to Chief Minister Gehlot regarding the issue. He also urged the CM to look into the deaths of 10 infants in the last two days at a hospital in his constituency Kota and ensure necessary medical arrangements.