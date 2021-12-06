Omicron Cases Mount To 10 In Maharashtra As 2 In Mumbai Test Positive For COVID Variant

Maharashtra on Monday detected two more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total count in the state to 10. Confirming the news, the state health department underlined that the cases were detected in Mumbai. Among the two cases is a 37-year-old man who had come from Johannesburg, South Africa on November 25, 2021, and his 36-year-old friend, who had come from the USA on the same day.

"Both patients have no symptoms and are admitted at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. Both patients have taken Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine," the state department said in a statement. "5 High-risk and 315 low-risk contacts of both these patients have been traced. Further, tracing is currently underway," it further said, adding that all these patients are being treated at the Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad and are stable.

The first two cases were reported in Karnataka, followed by one in Jamnagar (Gujarat) and another in Maharashtra. Then, seven cases were reported in Maharashtra’s Pune district, of which six belonged to the same family. In Jaipur, nine cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed, all of whom had attended the same wedding. Thereafter, in Delhi, a man in his 30s was found to be infected with the new variant and admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. With the addition of two more cases from Maharashtra now, the total number of cases in India has risen to 23.

IMA issues statement on Omicron

In view of the rising Omicron cases, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday addressed a press conference. In the press conference, the association of medical practitioners stated," At a time when India is limbing back to normalcy, this is a great setback. If we do not take adequate measures, we may have a massive third wave. So, if we can altruistically be focused on vaccination, India can definitely overcome the impact of Omicron."

"IMA earnestly appeals to everyone concerned to take the vaccination as priority agenda and focus attention to reach all the unreached and also ensuring the second dose is given to all the needy," it added.

