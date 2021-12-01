Omicron: Delhi Govt Designates Lok Nayak Hospital For Treating, Isolating Patients

The Delhi Health Department has designated Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital as a dedicated facility for patients who have tested positive for the novel COVID-19 strain Omicron. The hospital has been requested to set aside wards for people who need to be isolated and treated. No patient with the new version would be denied admittance to the hospitals for any reason, according to the department.

The Union Health Ministry announced new rules for the international travellers reporting Omicron, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has categorised as a "variant of concern." According to the rules, patients who have been diagnosed with Omicron must be isolated in a separate unit.

Treatment of Omicron Patients in Delhi

"Accordingly, Lok Nayak Hospital is hereby designated as the dedicated hospital which will treat the patients detected with the new variant of SARS-CoV-2. Lok Nayak Hospital will designate one or more separate wards (as per need) for isolating and treating such patients," the order read. The fifth WHO-designated variation of concern, Omicron, was originally discovered in Botswana and then South Africa. Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta are the other four variants.

The WHO has stated that it is "unclear" if the newly discovered variety is more transmissible or causes more severe sickness, but officials in India have increased their efforts to cope with the situation.

Earlier in the day, officials in the nation's capital ordered RT-PCR testing, genome sequencing, and enforced isolation for all people travelling from "high-risk" countries.

Resumption of international flights deferred

Meanwhile, in the wake of concerns about the new COVID variant Omicron, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced on Wednesday, December 1, that a decision on the resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger airline services to or from India would be made in due course.

The circular by the DGCA stated, "Appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course." Due to the Omicron variation, the Indian government has strengthened international travel standards and COVID-19 norms, therefore the decision to resume international flights in India from December 15 is likely to be postponed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Pixabay/Representative