Omicron In Delhi: LNJP Doctor Says Patient Faced Sore Throat, Weakness And Body Ache

Describing the symptoms of COVID-19 Omnicron variant patient in Delhi, LNJP Hospital Dr Suresh Kumar noted, 'The Tanzania returnee experienced a sore throat, weakness and body ache.' Additionally, the doctor also marked that the patient is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease. India reported the fifth case of the new variant- Omicron after one passenger who had arrived from Tanzania had tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi.

Currently, the patient's contact tracing is being done, added the official:

According, to Dr Suresh Kumar, 17 patients who were admitted to LNPJ Hospital are in stable condition.

COVID-19 Omicron variant case in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday informed that one passenger who had arrived from Tanzania had tested positive. Addressing a press conference, Jain said that 17 patients who had flown in from 'at-risk' nations were admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. 12 patients' samples had been sent for genome sequencing ad one had tested positive. Delhi has 322 active COVID cases as of date.

Talking about the treatment, he asserted, "It is the same protocol for treatment. But preparations are done separately. It is another variant of COVID itself." Throwing caution to fears, he added, " After an experience of 2 years, I can say that COVID can be prevented if you are wearing a mask and the one in front of you is as well. It can be prevented by 99%. We can avoid the third wave if follow the protocol".

Omicron cases in India

Prior to Delhi, a man, who returned from South Africa to Maharashtra's Mumbai had tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant on Saturday. The man had travelled back to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi, news agency PTI reported. This was the first confirmed case of Omicron in Maharashtra. On the same day, the nation reported 3rd case of Omicron after a man from Jamnagar in Gujarat, who returned from Zimbabwe, tested positive for the variant. The 72-year-old man is the first reported Omicron case in Gujarat. The sample of his test was sent for genome sequencing on Thursday, Gujarat State Health Department informed, adding that the sample was now being sent to Pune for further analysis. The first two cases of the variant were reported from Karnataka.

Image: ANI/Shutterstock