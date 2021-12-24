Omicron: In Mumbai, BMC Issues Fresh COVID Guidelines For Travellers Arriving From Dubai

Amid a surge in cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), also called BMC, has issued fresh guidelines for international passengers arriving in Mumbai. According to the statement, all arriving passengers from Dubai need to undergo mandatory seven days of home quarantine.

There will be no need for an RT-PCR test on arrival. "Travellers residing in other parts of Maharashtra, other than Mumbai will be transferred by Collection who shall arrange transport for such travellers. These travellers will not be allowed to take public transport," the order said.

The civic body said that an RT-PCR test will be done on the seventh day of home quarantine. If the test is negative, the traveller needs to self-monitor for seven more days. "If the test is positive, they will be shifted to institutional quarantine as per the current guidelines for the international traveller," BMC said.

The travellers who are from other states will be allowed to take connecting flights. However, it is the responsibility of the Airport Authority to inform the respective Airport Officer regarding the travellers arriving from Dubai.

Maharashtra has so far reported 88 Omicron cases. To contain the infection, Section 144 has been imposed in the city. The state has also reimposed the night curfew.

Omicron spreads fast, 358 cases reported so far: Health Secretary

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday said that Omicron, with a doubling time of 1.5 to 3 days, is spreading fast. He informed that 358 cases of the new COVID-19 variant have been reported in India so far. He said that the world is witnessing the fourth surge of COVID-19 and asked India to be on guard.

"WHO on December 7 said that Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta which means, it has greater transmissibility. Omicron cases double within 1.5-3 days, so we have to remain vigilant with COVID appropriate behaviour," he said.

Image: PTI/Pixabay