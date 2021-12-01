Omicron: LNJP Hospital Reveals Facility Can Process 100 Gene Sequencing Samples Daily

Quick links:
ANI/PIXABAY
Amid the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' scare, a Senior doctor from Delhi stated that the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital has the capacity of processing 100 samples for gene sequencing in a day. While speaking to ANI, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital said that the hospital is preparing for the diagnosis and gene sequencing of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' on a large scale. He also added that special wards are being created and health workers are being trained to tackle the new variant.
"In the wake of the new variant Omicron, we have the capacity of processing 100 samples for gene sequencing in a day. All the samples being sent are indicating traces of the Delta variant till now. Separate isolation, treatment wards, and 40 beds with oxygen, BiPAP, SDU, and ICU have been prepared. We are also training the health care workers," Dr. Kumar told ANI.
While briefing Rajya Sabha during question hour on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that no case of COVID-19 variant Omicron has been reported in the country as yet. Further, he vouched for the country's preparedness and assured that the medical infrastructure is 'ready to tackle the highly transmissible variant.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday briefed the national capital as the fear over the new COVID-19 variant from South Africa called Omicron rises. He detailed how his government is well prepared to tackle the new variant in case it reaches India with sufficient medical oxygen, medicines, and ICU beds.
कोरोना के नए विदेशी वेरिएंट के ख़तरे को देखते हुए दिल्ली अपनी पुख़्ता तैयारियों में जुटी है। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/TfwzigWq1U— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 30, 2021
The Delhi CM said stated that a meeting was with the officials on Tuesday regarding the preparedness of the Omicron Variant. The state govt has:
On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new, potentially more contagious strain from South Africa. Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel are among the countries where it has been discovered. The WHO named it based on the Greek alphabet 'Omicron' and identified it as a 'variant of concern' on Friday. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) is actively monitoring the novel coronavirus variant B.1.1.529. The variant is yet to be found in India, according to officials.