Omicron: LNJP Hospital Reveals Facility Can Process 100 Gene Sequencing Samples Daily

Amid the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' scare, a Senior doctor from Delhi stated that the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital has the capacity of processing 100 samples for gene sequencing in a day. While speaking to ANI, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital said that the hospital is preparing for the diagnosis and gene sequencing of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' on a large scale. He also added that special wards are being created and health workers are being trained to tackle the new variant.

"In the wake of the new variant Omicron, we have the capacity of processing 100 samples for gene sequencing in a day. All the samples being sent are indicating traces of the Delta variant till now. Separate isolation, treatment wards, and 40 beds with oxygen, BiPAP, SDU, and ICU have been prepared. We are also training the health care workers," Dr. Kumar told ANI.

While briefing Rajya Sabha during question hour on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that no case of COVID-19 variant Omicron has been reported in the country as yet. Further, he vouched for the country's preparedness and assured that the medical infrastructure is 'ready to tackle the highly transmissible variant.

Delhi CM informs being armed with 30k oxygen beds, 750 MT oxygen cylinders

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday briefed the national capital as the fear over the new COVID-19 variant from South Africa called Omicron rises. He detailed how his government is well prepared to tackle the new variant in case it reaches India with sufficient medical oxygen, medicines, and ICU beds.

कोरोना के नए विदेशी वेरिएंट के ख़तरे को देखते हुए दिल्ली अपनी पुख़्ता तैयारियों में जुटी है। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/TfwzigWq1U — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 30, 2021

The Delhi CM said stated that a meeting was with the officials on Tuesday regarding the preparedness of the Omicron Variant. The state govt has:

Prepared 30,000 oxygen beds and around 10,000 of these are ICU beds. Besides this, 6800 ICU beds are under construction which will be ready by February. So, we'll have 17,000 beds soon.

Arrangements made for preparing 100 oxygen beds each in every Municipal ward on a 2-week notice- so 27,000 oxygen beds can be prepared on short notice.

There are 32 types of medicines that are used during Corona (treatment). A buffer stock of 2 months is being ordered so that there is no shortage of medicines.

Combining all hospitals in Delhi, we've around 750 MT oxygen capacity. Extra storage capacity of 442 MT prepared.

PSA plants set up-Delhi generates 121 MT oxygen. Ordered installation of telemetry devices on all oxygen tanks to know the availability of oxygen per minute in each.

Omicron Variant

On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new, potentially more contagious strain from South Africa. Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel are among the countries where it has been discovered. The WHO named it based on the Greek alphabet 'Omicron' and identified it as a 'variant of concern' on Friday. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) is actively monitoring the novel coronavirus variant B.1.1.529. The variant is yet to be found in India, according to officials.

(With ANI Inputs)