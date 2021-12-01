Omicron Scare: Bengaluru Airport Tightens Up On COVID Testing; 49 Health Experts Deployed

To combat the spread of the growing COVID variant Omicron, authorities at the Bengaluru airport jumped into action and decided to enhance COVID-19 precautionary measures by increasing testing and sanitization processes at the airport. Last week, scientists discovered the Omicron variant in South Africa, which has a large number of mutations. It has been identified as a highly transmissible variant of concern by a World Health Organization (WHO) panel, the same classification as the Delta variant.

Bengaluru airport tightens rules

According to the Bengaluru airport administration, up to 49 health experts have been working across three shifts to inspect both foreign and domestic travellers. For those travelling from other nations, the authorities have made RT PCR and Rapid Antigen testing mandatory.

At the airport, thermal screening has also been made mandatory. Passengers arriving from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong will be subjected to COVID testing at the airport, with those who test positive being placed in quarantine for ten days.

However, a family from Abu Dhabi complained that the current process for COVID testing at the airport is excessively costly, saying, "Despite producing negative RT-PCR test reports, officials made us take another test and charged Rs 3000 per person. We were called back for the test once after we entered," news agency ANI quoted the family as saying.

Karnataka govt urges people to follow COVID norms

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said the state needs to be prepared for a possible breakout of the newly discovered 'Omicron' strain, amid growing concern in the state over the rising number of COVID cases. The Health Minister emphasised the importance of stepping up preparations to prevent the spread of the new variant, saying that he has asked officials to develop the necessary infrastructure and also gear up the machinery, medications, and specialists in case of any unforeseen events.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged people not to believe rumours of a lockdown, assuring them that no such lockdown has been planned in the state. He also assured that his administration is on the watch for the new COVID variant Omicron. The Chief Minister said "There is no question of imposing the lockdown now. Normal life should go on. The state government is keeping strict vigil against the new COVID variant 'Omicron'.

Image: PTI