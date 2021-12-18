Omicron Scare: Bengaluru Clarifies Stand On Quarantine Rules For International Arrivals

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday, December 17, informed that no decision has been taken so far regarding the compulsory quarantine for international arrivals from ‘at-risk’ countries. It clarified that the decision has not been made for such passengers, even if they test negative for COVID-19. Earlier, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had said that all passengers must undergo home quarantine even after testing negative for Coronavirus.

Explaining the situation, the BBMP in a letter issued on Friday said, “Any decision taken in this (compulsory institutional quarantine for foreign arrivals from 'at-risk' countries) regard would be after due consultation of experts and in conformity with GoI and State govt guidelines.” The civic body's clarification comes days after Dr K Sudhakar’s announcement that all travellers must undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test in view of the Omicron variant spread.

"Those who are symptomatic and negative will have to undergo testing at home on the fifth day. Asymptomatic will be tested on the seventh day. If positive, they will be immediately hospitalized. And they will be treated separately," he had said raising concern among travellers. The Health Minister had said that passengers will only be allowed to go out if they test negative after the quarantine period. Karnataka so far has reported eight cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

101 cases of Omicron detected in 11 states

Amid the ongoing scare of the spread of the newly detected Omicron Variant, the Health Ministry on Friday informed that around 101 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected across 11 states in the country so far. Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, informed during the Health Ministry’s briefing that there are over 100 Omicron cases across 11 states in India and the ‘highly mutated’ variant has been reported in 91 countries in the world.

He informed that as per the World Health Organization’s prediction, Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa, where the circulation of the Delta variant was low. He added that WHO had also warned that ‘It's likely that the Omicron will outpace Delta variant,’ where community transmission occurs. Speaking further about India’s COVID-19 situation, he said daily new cases were recorded below 10,000 for the past 20 days and the case positivity for the last 1 week was 0.65%.

Image: PTI