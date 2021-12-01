Amid the rising concern over the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Tamil Nadu government have beefed up screening and testing for international travellers. According to the latest update, the TN govt has now upped the screening process for international arrivals at the Chennai international airport. The airport authorities have set up an ‘exclusive corridor’ to screen passengers arriving in Tamil Nadu from ‘at-risk’ countries.

The Chennai airport officials have earmarked the ground floor of its T-4 terminal to accommodate international arrivals where the travellers wait for their RT-PCR tests. The new screening process which came into force from Tuesday midnight has witnessed all arrivals from select countries undergo rapid RT-PCR tests upon arrival.

According to the on-ground Republic TV reporter, several individuals have been waiting at the designated area after arriving at the airport. The MK Stalin led government had earlier announced that all international passengers must undergo COVID test at the airport and will be made to go into home quarantine if tested negative. All travellers, who test positive, would be taken to COVID centres for treatment.

Speaking about the arrangements made, Dr Sharad Kumar, Airport Director, Chennai International Airport told Republic TV said that it is a crucial point as it is Day 1. “We have a dedicated corridor for passengers arriving. This would accommodate around 500 passengers at any point in time. Passengers from the 11 at-risk countries will be tested here. So far, no passengers have tested positive,” Dr Kumar said.

Furthermore, he added that the airport authorities are now trying to bring down the time required to test a sample in order to ease the procedure for travellers. “Passengers have free telephone facility to make calls, forex services, food and beverage service, baby feeding rooms and entertainment on TV as they wait for their results," the airport director said. The Chennai airport receives at least 25 international flights and handles almost an equal number of departures on a daily basis.

The Centre on Monday had issued revised guidelines for international arrivals in India. The new guidelines issued in view of the threats from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, demands travellers to submit travel details of 14 days and upload negative RT-PCR test reports on the government's Air Suvidha portal prior to the journey. Travellers coming from counties 'at risk' have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival. Upon testing negative, the person has to undergo home quarantine for seven days and take a re-test on day 8 of arrival and if negative, the government suggests monitoring health for the next seven days. If tested positive on arrival, the government advised to admit at separate isolation facility and take treatment as per laid down standard protocol.

