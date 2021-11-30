Omicron Scare: Dehradun Places People Returning From Abroad In Home Isolation For 14 Days

As a preventive measure following the development of the COVID-19 variant 'Omicron,' 14 people who returned from abroad were placed in home isolation for 14 days in the Dehradun district. Dr Manoj Upreti, Chief Medical Officer, told news agency ANI, "A list of 25 such people was sent from Delhi who have recently returned from abroad, out of which 14 people are from Dehradun district, out of which 6 people are such who have come from South Africa. Samples of all the returnees have been sent for examination," he said.

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presided over a high-level discussion on 'Omicron.' "We held a discussion about COVID-19 variation Omicron, and we're going to start with the corona warriors' RT-PCR test. At airports and train stations, random testing will be conducted. We'll go through everything again in a week. We'll also ramp up testing," he stated.

Fears of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, spreading across India have prompted the Jammu and Kashmir government, as well as other states, to step up their preparations to prevent the illness from spreading. As part of it, the government has directed administrations at the divisional and district levels to ensure that all foreign visitors to the union territory be tested.

Centre issues fresh guidelines for international passengers

The central government released new restrictions for international travellers arriving from other countries earlier in the day, citing worries about the new variant, Omicron. Filling out a self-declaration board form has been compulsory for all passengers with their travel history over the last 14 days, according to a Centre guideline. A separate holding room with sufficient amenities will be designated for travellers arriving from "at-risk" nations at every Indian airport. During the time that travellers are within the terminal, extra RT-PCR facilities and required accommodations will be provided, with COVID-19 protocols being followed. States have also increased their preparedness for Omicron prevention and early detection in response to the Centre's directives. In addition, an emphasis will be placed on increasing immunisation coverage across the country.

The Omicron variation (B.1.1.529), a novel Coronavirus strain, was first detected in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and then in South Africa on November 14.

(With inputs from ANI)

