After Bengaluru, now 13 out of 297 foreign returnees in Uttar Pradesh have gone missing as they provided wrong mobile numbers and addresses to the administration, informed Meerut Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Akhilesh Mohan. The official further added that the details that they provided to them were given to LIU (Local Intelligence Unit) to find out the whereabouts of those international passengers.

Meerut CMO Dr Akhilesh Mohan on foreign travellers who provided wrong details:

#Omicron | 13 out of 297 foreign returnees have given wrong mobile numbers & addresses to the administration. The details that they provided to us have been given to LIU (Local Intelligence Unit) to find out their whereabouts: Meerut CMO Dr Akhilesh Mohan (03.12) pic.twitter.com/09qBpm7ZED — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 4, 2021

Ten foreign returnees 'untraceable' in Bengaluru

At least 10 foreign returnees who landed in Karnataka recently have gone missing. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) informed that 10 of the 57 passengers who landed in Bengaluru are now 'untraceable' as their mobile phones are switched off and the address provided by them is invalid. As of now, only two Omicron cases have been reported in India and both are found in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a high-level meeting with health experts on Friday after two cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron was found in Karnataka.

Two Omicron cases reported in Karnataka

The Centre on Thursday informed that two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected, in Karnataka, and asked people not to panic but to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Both the patients are men, aged 46 years and 66 years, with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, said. Following the detection of two Omicron cases, all their primary and secondary contacts were traced and were being tested.

Omicron variant feared to trigger third wave in India

Amid several foreign passengers testing COVID positive, Union Health Ministry on Friday issued a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) to clear misinformation and allay concerns. On the possibility of a third wave of COVID infection, the Health Ministry has informed that given its characteristics, Omicron was likely to spread to more countries, including India. However, the Centre has also asserted that keeping in mind India's vaccination pace, and high exposure to Delta, the severity of the spread is anticipated to be low. The Centre also asserted that with the help of the scientific and medical community, it was monitoring the situation closely and issuing guidelines from time to time to avoid another surge of infections.