Omicron Scare: Karnataka Govt Sets Up 6 Genome Sequencing Labs To Detect New COVID Variant

The Karnataka government has taken the initiative of setting up six genome sequencing labs across the state to detect the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 that has posed a major threat to the country's fight against the pandemic. The new 'Variant of Concern', first detected in South Africa has been reported in more than 23 countries so far.

One such laboratory has been set up at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee hospital in Bengaluru where the Karnataka government along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given the approval to conduct genome sequencing of the new variant.

The development comes at a time when two South African returnees tested positive for COVID-19 and their samples were sent for genome sequencing to detect the danger of the Omicron variant.

One of the professors at the institute informed Republic that all the required supplies have been installed at the six centers and only the demonstration of the instruments is awaited. the training of microbiologists has already begun, she added.

Presently, the Karnataka government has made arrangements for isolation facilities for international passengers at the state-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute.

If any of the patients at Bowring test positive for COVID-19, or are severely ill, such samples will be sent for genome sequencing to the National Center For Biological Sciences (NCBS) lab. Genome sequencing is necessary to find out whether a person, vaccinated or unvaccinated, has contracted the new variant of the virus, she said.

"The need of the hour is sequencing. Earlier, we were testing, tracing, identifying the patients, and isolating them. But now we have the new Omicron variant and we also have cases of vaccinated people testing positive. We don't know how many vaccinated people would be infected by Omicron. We, therefore, need to identify the variant using genome sequencing. Then we need to isolate them to prevent transmission, which is the highest among these patients, compared to the previous Delta variant," explained the professor.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Meanwhile, the CM Bommai-led government has issued guidelines for setting up clusters where a spurt in COVID-19 cases had been reported. Those in the clusters are being tested again 7 days after they get a positive report of the first test. About 4,000 persons have been tested at SDM college in Karnataka's Dharwad and similar tests are on at clusters in Mysuru, Hassan, and Anekal in Bengaluru.

Karnataka on Wednesday logged 322 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,96,470 and death toll to 38,213, the health department said. The day also saw 162 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,51,654.