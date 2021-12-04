Omicron Scare: Mumbai Braces For Arrivals From 'at Risk' Nations; BMC Prepares Action Plan

As the fear over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron continues to loom over, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared an action plan for the same and is on alert regarding the people arriving from 'at risk' countries. Speaking on the same, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday stated that the administration is on high alert and has created an action plan. Apart from that, airport authorities have also been directed to inform the state disaster control room on arrivals from such countries.

While ambulances will be kept on standby in each ward for any emergency purpose, samples of 288 foreign returnees have been sent for genome sequencing, Pednekar said. "We are expecting the results sent of the samples sent for genome sequencing", she added.

Also talking about vaccination coverage in Maharashtra, the Mumbai Mayor said that the state government has adequate stock of vaccines for vaccinating the eligible population with both doses. "We don't require the booster dose now, as we need to focus on completing 100% second doses first. After that, we can take booster doses if the central government or task force suggests so.

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

While Maharashtra recorded 664 fresh COVID-19 cases followed by 16 fatalities on Friday, the total caseload climbed at 66,37,289 and the death toll stood at 1,41,149. Apart from that, the recovery toll also climbed to 64,85,335 with 915 recoveries in a single day.

Maharashtra government has also revised the guidelines upon arrival from 'at risk' countries. According to its latest order, domestic passengers will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry an RT-PCR negative test certificate issued within 72 hours before boarding. The countries categorised as "high risk' include South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/Shutterstock