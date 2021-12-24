Omicron Scare: Sec 144 Imposed In UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar Till Dec 31; Read Key Guidelines

In view of the upcoming Christmas and New year celebrations with increasing Omicron infections, the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh has implemented Section 144 CrPC across the district. The restrictions under Section 144 have been in effect since December 1 and will continue to remain in effect till December 31, 2021. Issuing a press release for the same, a series of restrictions and guidelines have also been issued for keeping a check on the spread of COVID-19, especially, in view of the recent spike in Omicron cases across the country.

Noting the important dates in December including the birthday of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on December 23 followed by Christmas on December 25 and New year eve celebrations on December 31, the press release states that anti-social elements may try to create chaos in the district due to which law and order situation has to be maintained. Apart from that, necessary COVID protocols have also been imposed. Read on to know the key guidelines imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till December 31, 2021.

Key guidelines imposed under Section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Masks and social distancing have been mandated for public places. Activities in the containment zones will remain restricted except for medical and essential services. Any kind of gathering including social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, and others will not be organised without prior permission. Multiplexes and cinema halls will have to follow proper Covid protocols. Reopening of swimming pools remains suspended. Malls, restaurants, and hotels will operate with only 50% capacity. Only 100 people will be allowed for marriage ceremonies. 50% passenger capacity allowed for public vehicles including metro, buses, and taxis and others followed by two passengers for autorickshaws, two passengers for e-rickshaws, and four passengers for four-wheelers.

Along with Section 144 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the Uttar Pradesh government has also reimposed night curfew for all 75 districts across the state in view of the upcoming Christmas and New year celebrations. The state government in a high-level meeting has taken the decision on Friday, further issuing instructions to the authorities and officials.



IMAGE: PTI