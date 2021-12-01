Omicron Scare: South Africa Returnee In Chandigarh Tests COVID Positive

A South Africa returnee tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Monday. According to the Union Territory health officials, the passenger from South Africa along with two of his contacts tested positive. All three are now under quarantine in their residence in Chandigarh. The case comes amid rising concern over the possible spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, first found in South Africa.

The passenger returned from South Africa recently and had tested negative for COVID initially. However, the passenger was then put to an RT-PCR test after being in home quarantine for seven days. Following re-testing, the person was found infected with COVID-19. According to the on-ground Republic TV reporter, the residence of the passenger have been closed by a barricade by the local administration.

The administration and the health officials are taking care of the infected people by conducting timely checks on them. The administration is also providing them with items of basic needs at their gate. The two other contacts who tested positive with the returnee have been identified as a family member and domestic help. The samples of the person were sent to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, to ascertain a variant of Coronavirus. The Union territory administration along with the Punjab government had earlier announced the ramping up of screening and testing of international returnees.

Centre issues fresh travel guidelines for Intl travellers

The Centre on Monday had issued revised guidelines for international arrivals in India. The new guidelines issued in view of the threats from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, demands travellers to submit travel details of 14 days and upload negative RT-PCR test reports on the government's Air Suvidha portal prior to the journey. Travellers coming from counties 'at risk' have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival. On testing negative, the person has to undergo home quarantine for seven days and take a re-test on day eight of arrival and if negative, the government suggests monitoring health for the next seven days. If tested positive on arrival, the government advised to admit at separate isolation facility and take treatment as per laid down standard protocol.

'Blanket Travel Bans' will not prevent Omicron spread, says WHO

The World Health Organisation (WH1O) has warned against the “blanket ban” imposed by over 50 nations across the globe as a way to limit the spread of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. As the world swiftly geared up to tackle the highly-mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2 after South Africa reported the strain to WHO, the United Nations (UN) health agency has said that travel bans will not prevent the spread of the B.1.1.529 variant.

South Africa first reported the mutation to WHO on 24 November. Two days later, the UN health agency not only designated it as a “variant of concern” but also named it Omicron. However, shortly after more and more travel restrictions were announced from the South African nations where the new variant was found. Previously, the WHO had criticised the countries for ‘penalising’ South Africa and Botswana for detecting the mutation.

Image: PTI