Omicron: Srinagar Ramps Up Efforts To Contain Spread Of Latest COVID-19 Variant

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken essential actions to prevent the spread of the new COVID-19 strain, Omicron, in the wake of increased cases of the virus, including the establishment of free and paid quarantine services for travellers.

Nodal officer of Quarantine centre Srinagar, Dr Mudasir Nabi, told news agency ANI, "The Disaster Management Authority of Srinagar or Chief Medical officer (CMO) have established free and paid quarantine centres. We have a marriage hall and Haj House as free quarantine centres and four hotels as the paid quarantine centres. An option is given to the travellers at Airport to choose between the free and paid centres."

"The CMO in Srinagar has formed teams that include the Nodal officer and doctors who monitor and verify the test reports before releasing the travellers," he added.

Muzaffar Ahmad, the isolation centre's in charge, told ANI that the government has taken adequate measures to restrict the virus' spread and that the isolation centre has all essential amenities. "The government has taken a very excellent step in containing COVID-19's new variation, Omicron. The isolation centre that was created here offers all of the essential facilities. The beds have been set up. The traveller facilities are excellent here," he remarked.

Srinagar prepares to contain COVID-19 variant

Ahmad also urged travellers not to keep their concerns hidden from authorities, claiming that the general people have a critical role to play in limiting the epidemic.

"I want to appeal to the travellers who visit here not to hide any problems from the authorities. Hiding may lead to problems in the region. The government has taken a good step, we are ready too. The public has a big role to play in this, we need cooperation from them," he said.

"We provide complimentary breakfast to our customers," stated Bashir Ahmad, manager of New Park Hotel. We've established a working relationship with the district government. They've given us a few rules to follow, and we're following them all."

The novel COVID-19 variant was originally reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on 25 November by South Africa. According to the WHO, the first confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was discovered in a sample obtained on 9 November of this year. The new COVID-19 variation B.1.1.529, which was discovered in South Africa, was given the name 'Omicron' by the WHO on 26 November. Omicron is a 'variant of concern,' according to the World Health Organization.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI