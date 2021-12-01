Omicron: States Step Up Vigil; International Airports Make RT-PCR & Quarantine Mandatory

Amid the looming threat of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' that has been reported in 12 countries so far, precautionary measures have been stepped up at the international airports in three major cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. In accordance with the new safety guidelines issued by the central government, testing of passengers and sanitization processes have been made compulsory at these airports.

Screening measures at Bengaluru airport

Preventive measures have been intensified particularly at the Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru, which includes extensive testing, sanitization followed by quarantining mandated for all the international passengers, irrespective of the negative test reports. The guidelines were made in light of two South African returnees testing positive for COVID-19. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to detect the danger of the Omicron variant.

As a part of the new system in place, more than 49 health officials are working alternatively in three shifts for checking the arrival of both International and domestic passengers. Apart from that, RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen testing has been made compulsory for those traveling from other countries, followed by thermal screening and quarantining.

At the Bengaluru airport, passengers were seen undergoing an RT-PCR test upon arrival from abroad. The state government has made 7 days quarantine mandatory for all passengers even if they test negative for COVID-19.

Govt steps up vigil at Chennai airport

Elaborate arrangements were also made at Chennai's Anna international terminal where passengers arriving from 12 'at risk' nations underwent RT-PCR tests and waited to collect their test reports. A dedicated corridor escorted all these passengers to the waiting area for their sampling.

Airport Director Dr. Sharad Kumar informed Republic Media Network that the waiting area, with a capacity of 650 passengers, was made to avoid at-risk returnees from getting mixed with other passengers.

"We have phone booths, dedicated washrooms as well as baby feeding rooms for the arriving passengers. 100% of passengers returning from the at-risk countries are brought here for testing and the results are provided within a couple of hours. If the test report is negative, they are free to go, but if it turns out positive, their samples will be sent for genome sequencing to detect the presence of the Omicron variant, and the Health Department of the Karnataka Govt will take care of the returnees," said the airport director.

Preventive measures upped at Mumbai international airport

The Maharashtra government has made institutional quarantine mandatory for 7 days for passengers coming to the state from 'at risk' countries. In addition, it also announced that all domestic travelers must undergo RT-PCR tests irrespective of their vaccination status.

Passengers arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport were seen undergoing COVID tests upon arrival, besides temperature screening. While there are fewer restrictions at the airport, arrangements were made for testing returnees from abroad.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has been asked to share the proformas with all airlines and cross-check all information by immigration on arrival.

Notably, at least six passengers who arrived from South Africa and other high-risk nations have tested COVID positive. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. This comes amid rising concerns and scare over the Omicron variant.