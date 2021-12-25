‘Omicron Variant Spread Cannot Be Prevented,’ Says Member Of Kerala COVID Panel

Dr TS Anish, a member of the Kerala COVID-19 Expert Committee, said that the spread of the new Omicron COVID variant "cannot be prevented", and cases of the new variant multiply every two days. According to Dr Anish, who spoke to ANI, "Global trends to show the number of Omicron cases would exceed 1000 in 2-3 weeks and one million in 2 months. In India, we don't have much more than a month before a significant outbreak occurs. This must be avoided."

He also stated that the majority of Omicron instances in the country are caused by expatriates. "In India, we won't be able to stop the illnesses from spreading. We have one month to revive our system so that the number of infections does not skyrocket," he added.

He said, "Even if we are placing our system on time, even then, in a country like India, the risk of spreading of Omicron cases is much wider and large."

Kerala Reports 2,605 New COVID-19 Cases

On Friday, Kerala recorded 2,605 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall number of cases in the state to 52,19,062. The state health department said that Kerala has reported 342 fatalities, bringing the total to 46,203. After hearing appeals based on the new instructions of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, 31 of the 342 deaths were registered in the previous few days, and 311 were designated as COVID-19 deaths. Thiruvananthapuram had the most cases (534), followed by Ernakulam with 496 and Kozhikode with 252.

In the previous 24 hours, the state analysed 55,928 samples, and there are six wards across five local self-government bodies in the state with a weekly infection population ratio of more than 10%. "Currently there are 25,586 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only8.8 per cent are admitted to various hospitals in the state," the department said in a release.

Of those identified infected on Friday, 13 came from outside the state, while 2,427 were afflicted through their contacts. The source of illness for 138 people has yet to be identified, and 27 health staff are among those who have been sick. Meanwhile, 3,281 people recovered from the disease on Friday, bringing the total number of people who have been treated to 51,58,423.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)

