On 13th day in row Mumbai logs below 100 COVID-19 cases, no fresh fatality on 14 days in March

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,57,340 but no fresh fatality due to the infection was recorded, the city civic body said.

Notably, on 14 out of 15 days this month, Mumbai has logged zero fatality due to COVID-19, while on the 13th day in a row on Tuesday, the city saw less than 100 new cases, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, Mumbai had reported a single fatality due to COVID-19 only on March 6.

A day earlier, Mumbai had logged 27 coronavirus cases.

With 60 COVID-19 patients being discharged after treatment, the number of recoveries in Mumbai went up to 10,37,440 at the recovery rate of 98 per cent, as per the bulletin.

A total of 12,273 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, around 2,000 more compared to Sunday, taking the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,64,10,407, it said.

Mumbai's case positivity rate now stands at 0.004 per cent.

The case doubling rate of Mumbai jumped to 14,508 days, while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between March 8 to March 14 stood at 0.005 per cent.

Presently, Mumbai has 324 active COVID-19 cases.

Around 91 per cent or 46 out of 50 new patients were asymptomatic, the BMC said.

In the last 24 hours, only four patients were hospitalised and three of them are on medical oxygen support.

Also, only 108 of the total 28,468 hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, according to the bulletin.

Mumbai has been free of sealed building and containment zones due to COVID-19 cases for the last one month.

On January 7 this year, Mumbai had reported the highest 20,971 COVID-19 cases during the third wave, which according to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal began on December 21, 2021. PTI KK NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)