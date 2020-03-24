On Duty Police Officers Attacked By Mob In Gujarat's Devbhoomi Dwarka

All through the first 24 hours of the lockdown - while risking their lives and implementing the lockdown - the police officers have been attacked and harassed.

In several shocking incidents of Gujarat - specifically of Devbhoomi Dwarka - have come to light where police officials in their line of duty were attacked. There were officials had gone to the Vadinar village in Devbhoomi Dwarka. Several people had gathered in a fish market there. The locals were overcrowding and roaming around for no reason.

That is when police officers tried them back to their houses. Several people who were present in the market then gheraoed the police officers and started harassing them. They also then started pelting stones at the police officer and telling him to leave the area.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the scuffle that broke out. Moreover, the crowd was then dispersed by police and controlled. After this, the superintendent of police Rohan Anand of Devbhoomi Dwarka appealed to the people to stay in their houses. Hours after that, the collector also issued a notification to close down slaughterhouses and fish markets as well in the area. Vegetable markets, however, will function as per usual.

Over 400 detained for violations

The Gujarat police has detained 426 people in the last 24 hours for violating lockdown rules in force in the state to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Tuesday. They include those who came out despite being advised home quarantine, state Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said.

"The lockdown met with around 90 per cent success. We are taking strict measures to implement the lockdown in the remaining 10-15 per cent areas. We have lodged 238 cases related to the violation of police notification and 127 cases related to quarantine rule violation. In all, we have detained 426 persons across the state," Jha told reporters in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

