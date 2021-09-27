On World Tourism Day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Dekho Meri Dilli' Travel App

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on September 27, launched the mobile tourism app "Dekho Meri Dilli" in order to boost tourists' footfall in the Indian capital. Kejriwal was accompanied by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during the event that marked the 32nd World Tourism Day.

Features of the application

Following the launch, Kejriwal informed that the users of the app can visit Delhi’s every famous and historic site without any problem as it provides all information along with a ticket-booking feature. ANI quoted him as saying,

"Today we have launched an app which contains all the information about all historic and famous places of Delhi, it also has the feature of booking tickets. Anyone from Delhi or any tourist can use this app to plan their tour of Delhi."

The app would provide information about eating joints, fun parks, historical sites, entertainment venues, and markets within a five-kilometre radius of the users.

Kejriwal via his address to the media urged everyone to download the app saying it will not only help the tourists but also those living in Delhi. Moreover, he hoped that the application will boost tourist footfall in the region as tourists earlier faced problems due to lack of information.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was also present at the event, and he promoted the application on Twitter. Sisodia wrote, "CM @ArvindKejriwal the Delhi Tourism’s mobile app today. Our Govt strive to give tourists from all over the world the best experience when they visit Delhi. Now tourists can plan their complete journey from this one app."

According to ANI, Sisodia said in his address, "The flavour of tourism is associated with happiness. If there is tourism, then there is happiness. And if there is happiness, then there is tourism. When we named this app, Dekho Meri Dilli, it seemed like we were making an invitation card."

He further stated that tourists coming to Delhi often stay for an average period of one-and-a-half days and that the government is aiming to boost it to two-and-a-half days.

Sisodia further informed that Kejriwal had instructed him to keep three categories of tourists in mind - working tourists, travelling tourists, and third, the people of Delhi.

