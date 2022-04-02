One baby kangaroo found dead, three rescued in Bengal

Jalpaiguri (WB), Apr 2 (PTI) One joey (baby kangaroo) was found dead and three others rescued from different parts of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal, a forest official said on Saturday.

The dead joey was found in Nepali Bustee near Farabari area of Siliguri town during the day, and the joeys were rescued from Gajaldoba and Dabgram-Farabari on Friday night, he said.

Forest officials are perplexed how kangaroos were found in North Bengal thousands of kilometres away from their natural habitat in Australia and New Guinea.

An investigation has been initiated, Baikunthapur Forest Division Ranger Sanjay Dutta said. Earlier in March, a kangaroo was rescued from a goods truck in Alipurduar's Barobisha along the West Bengal-Assam boundary and two persons from Hyderabad were arrested for trafficking the marsupial. PTI COR SBN ACD ACD

