One Injured In Explosion In Punjab's Amritsar

One person suffered minor injuries and glass facades of some buildings were damaged in an explosion on a heritage street near the Golden Temple here, police said on Sunday.

The explosion, the cause of which is not yet known, was reported near an eating joint Saturday night, they said.

The blast was heard within one-km radius of the Golden Temple.

Forensic teams reached the spot and were conducting investigation, the police said.

They said one person was injured in the incident. Glass facades of some buildings were also damaged in the explosion, they added.

Karandeep Singh, a devotee who was present at the spot, said a few girls travelling in an auto-rickshaw were hit by shards of glass and sustained minor injuries after the explosion. The girls had come from Haryana's Panchkula to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, he said.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar police said, "A news related to blasts in Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control. Investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, advise all to fact-check before sharing."