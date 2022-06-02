One killed, 8 injured as SUV turns turtle in UP’s Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) A man died and eight women sustained injuries when a SUV in which they were travelling turned turtle in Tilhar area of the district on Thursday, police said.

The nine passengers, all employees of a private chemical company, were on their way to Nanital from Lucknow when the accident took place, they said.

Shubhraj Sharma (25), died on the spot, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar said.

The injured women were rushed to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to Lucknow, he said.

The women were stated to be trainee employees of the company, police said.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination, they said. PTI CORR ABN NB RDT RDT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)