One More Fake Call Centre Duping Citizens Of US Busted In Gurugram

The Gurugram Police on Saturday busted another fake call centre that was duping foreign clients mainly from the USA, Canada and Western Europe on the pretext of providing technical support. Gurugram Police arrested four persons namely Ajay, Saurav Kumar, Krishna Pathak and Ravi Tyagi. As per law enforcement officials, the call centre was being operated in the posh area of Sector 27.

Explaining the modus operandi, the law enforcement officials mentioned that on the pretext of providing customer support to US clients using apps of either Amazon, Cash App, Zelle and Apple, the accused had installed a virtual TFN number from which they used to land the calls internationally.



From X lite diallers, the accused used to listen to the calls. They used to fake as the representatives of the following companies and then through applications of AnyDesk, TeamViewer and Uktra Viewer used to get access to their computer systems. They used to blackmail the customers by mentioning that they must pay them if they want their systems to be hacked.



The accused used to get 100 to 150 dollars through gift cards. While larger amounts like 5000 to 10000 dollars used to be transferred through different online wallets from where it used to get transferred to their bank accounts.



The law and order challenge of fake call centres that are operating in the National Capital Region continues to be a major issue. In Gurugram, where these call centres have flourished, police have already busted five. In this, there have been a total of 41 arrests (38 males, 3 females). Not only Gurugram but several such call centres have also been busted in Delhi.



With a large number of such fake call centres targetting foreign clients coming to notice, Interpol is now collaborating with Delhi Police on getting hold of the accused.



"Fake call centres have been a major law and order issue. Most of these people are educated and have reasonable to good knowledge of computers. By and large, they follow the same modus operandi but they also are trying new ways to dupe the clients. Earlier, they used to work from commercial premises but now they are also working from houses and flats which they take on rent," said Vipin Ahlawat, Assistant Commissioner of Police ( Cyber Crime), Gurugram Police.