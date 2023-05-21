Last Updated:

One Pilgrim Dead, 14 Injured As Vehicle Overturns In J-K’s Reasi

A vehicle carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, leaving one person dead and 14 others injured, police said.

Press Trust Of India

Image: Representational Image (PTI)


The vehicle was on its way to Jammu from Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hills, the officials said.

The accident took place near Murree on the outskirts of Katra.

